FINALI MONDIALI 2022

They met at Imola, at the historic, alluring Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, to clinch the 2022 World Championship titles.
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
P
2
Formula Racing
P
3
FML - D2P
P
|POS,
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
FML - D2P
S
2
Scuderia GT
S
3
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
The Collection
P-AM
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
CDP - Best Lap
P
2
Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
P
3
Charles Pozzi - Courage
P
|POS,
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Scuderia GT
S
2
Baron Motorsport
S
3
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
Ferrari Westlake
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Charles Pozzi - Courage
P
2
FML - D2P
P
3
Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Scuderia GT
S
2
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
3
Baron Motorsport
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Scuderia Autoropa
S-AM
2
Formula Racing
S-AM
3
Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
S-AM
Every year, the Ferrari Finali Mondiali brings together the drivers and fans of the various Prancing Horse series on a single circuit to celebrate the end of the sporting season. All the main Prancing Horse activities will be on track.
A packed programme will see the final deciding events of the European and North American series and round four of the Asia Pacific calendar, which runs to February 2023.
Drivers from the various championships (Europe, North America, APAC and UK) will compete for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell world titles.
Unveiled at the last edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, from 2023, the 296 GT3 will be Ferrari’s new GT sports star. Here it will make its Italian debut before taking up the baton from the 488 GT3.
The Finali Mondiali will also provide a stage for the Ferrari range, along with the cars that have written memorable pages in the history of the Prancing Horse, on show in the spectacular display area.
It is also known as Imola or the Santerno circuit, named after the river that flows nearby.
Officially opened in 1953, with the moniker 'Autodromo Prototipo Coni', in 1970 it was renamed Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, whose own name would be subsequently added.
Initially known as a motorcycle racing venue, Imola gained international status in 1979 with the establishment of the Formula 1 ‘Dino Ferrari Grand Prix’ (Gran Premio Dino Ferrari). In 1980 it became the 'Italian Grand Prix', while from the following year until 2006 it would be known as the 'San Marino Grand Prix'. A hiatus followed, with no more single-seaters until 2020, when Imola returned to host the 'Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix' (Gran Premio dell'Emilia-Romagna). In addition to Formula 1, the venue stages various endurance, GT and other single-seater series races.
Imola is universally recognised as a very technical track, with fairly demanding braking into turns and acceleration into straights. The 4,909-metres course, featuring 12 left-hand and 9 right-hand bends, has, since its inception, been considered a mini Nürburgring.
Following the sad events of 1994, with the death of the two drivers Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, the track underwent major modifications, slowing down some of the more excessively dangerous sections. In 2006, the circuit and its adjoining facilities were the subject of a redevelopment project by the renowned German architect Hermann Tilke, a specialist in motor racing circuit construction.
Fans will be able to access the grandstands for free on Thursday, 27 and Friday, 28 October; Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 by buying a ticket.
Full rate prices: Saturday 10 euros, Sunday 18 euros, two days 25 euros; free up to 12 years of age