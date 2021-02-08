Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Tsao San Chuang driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - TPE
    1standings

    Tsao San Chuang

    • TPE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    0
    seasons
    career
    1.25
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    5.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 5 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 27th May 2019, Shanghai Race-2
      last race
    • 17° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Sepang Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 4
    50%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 4
    50%
    retirements
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    25%
    9
    0%
    10
    25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
