Ferrari logo

Ferrari Challenge Driver

Stephen EARLE

Stephen EARLE

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
6.5
average points
5
titles
numbers
13.00
points overall
2
race contested
  • 16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
    last race
  • 5° in Estoril Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell AM
    challenge Europe
  • Kessel Racing
    team
  • 100
    race number
  • 15
    position
  • 13.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
100%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
