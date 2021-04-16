Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Sergio
Paulet
1
standings
Sergio
PAULET
SPA
country
ferrari challenge
2021
debut year
1
seasons
career
11.17
average points
0
titles won
numbers
134.00
points overall
12
race contested
12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
last race
4° in Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-1 2021
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Santogal Madrid - MST Team
team
63
race number
1
position
134.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
9 times out of 12
75%
finishes greater than 10
1 times out of 12
8.33%
finishes less than 10
10 times out of 12
83.33%
retirements
1 times out of 12
8.33%
personal
performance
Wins
4 times out of 12
33.33%
pole positions
2 times out of 12
16.67%
fastest laps
2 times out of 12
16.67%
career
10
5
1
33.33%
2
25%
3
16.67%
4
8.33%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
4
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
News
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Corse Clienti
Nurmi
repeat
win
in
Race-2.
Paulet
and
Davis
take
titles
in
Am
4 days
Corse Clienti
Kirchmayr
and
Paulet
for
Europe,
Davis
and
Cervini
for
North
America:
final
titles
awarded
at
Mugello
5 days
Corse Clienti
Driver
comments
after
Trofeo
Pirelli
Race
1
4
media gallery
