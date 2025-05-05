Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
S
e
a
n
R
a
n
1
standings
S
e
a
n
R
a
n
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1
points overall
2
race contested
27th April 2025, Navarra Race-2
last race
10° in Navarra Race-2 2025
first top 10
c
u
r
r
e
n
t
s
e
a
s
o
n
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
HR Owen
team
85
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
10
position
1
points
c
a
r
e
e
r
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
50%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
d
r
i
v
e
r
r
e
s
u
l
t
s
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
100%
p
e
r
s
o
n
a
l
p
e
r
f
o
r
m
a
n
c
e
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
2
9
6
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
T
h
e
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
U
K
r
e
t
u
r
n
s
t
o
G
r
e
a
t
B
r
i
t
a
i
n
f
o
r
t
h
e
s
e
c
o
n
d
r
o
u
n
d
30 Apr
Ferrari Challenge UK
R
e
p
o
r
t
s
f
r
o
m
t
h
e
N
a
v
a
r
r
a
p
a
d
d
o
c
k
27 Apr
Ferrari Challenge UK
V
a
n
g
a
l
a
'
s
f
i
r
s
t
s
u
c
c
e
s
s
a
t
N
a
v
a
r
r
a
.
D
e
w
h
i
r
s
t
p
o
l
e
a
n
d
v
i
c
t
o
r
y
