Ferrari Challenge Driver
Rod
Wilson
1
standings
Rod
Wilson
AUS
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
12
average points
0
titles
numbers
12
points overall
1
race contested
1st February 2025, Bathurst Race-1
last race
2° in Bathurst Race-1 2025
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Australasia
Ferrari Richmond
team
9
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
5
position
12
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
100%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Winners’
comments
at
Phillip
Island
06 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Gittany
and
Cheng
win
in
Phillip
Island
in
Race
2
05 Apr
Ferrari Challenge Australasia
Ferrari
Challenge
Australasia
excites
at
Phillip
Island
in
Race
1
