Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Rich Baek, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    1standings

    Rich Baek

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2012
    debut year
    8
    seasons
    career
    5.93
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    320.00
    points overall
    54
    race contested
    • 67 in 2014 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 27th September 2020, Laguna Seca Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 9° in Daytona Race-2 2013
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 54
    3.7%
    finishes greater than 10
    12 times out of 54
    22.22%
    finishes less than 10
    40 times out of 54
    74.07%
    retirements
    2 times out of 54
    3.7%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 54
    1.85%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 54
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 54
    0%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    1.85%
    2
    0%
    3
    1.85%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    9.26%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    18.52%
    8
    9.26%
    9
    11.11%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    0
    1
    6
    5
    6
    10
    5
    6
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news