    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Per Falholt driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DEN
    1standings

    Per Falholt

    • DEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    3.64
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    51.00
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 10 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 15th June 2019, Le Mans Race-1
      last race
    • 18° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Le Mans 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 14
    35.71%
    finishes less than 10
    9 times out of 14
    64.29%
    retirements
    0 times out of 14
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 14
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    28.57%
    7
    21.43%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    7.14%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    4
    3
    1
    1
    0
