    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Paul Stevens, driver in Ferrari Challenge UK - Great Britain.
    1standings

    Paul Stevens

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    3.36
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    37.00
    points overall
    11
    race contested
    • 19 in in 2019 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 30th August 2020, Donington Park Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 7° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 11
    9.09%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 11
    18.18%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 11
    72.73%
    retirements
    0 times out of 11
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 11
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    18.18%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    18.18%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    27.27%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    1
    2
    0
    0
    3
