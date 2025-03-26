Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Masahiro Taguchi

    1standings

    Masahiro Taguchi

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    9.5
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    38
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 6th April 2025, Phillip Island Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in Bathurst Race-2 2025
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Australasia
    • Ferrari Brisbane
      team
    • 105
      race number
    • 488 Challenge Evo
      Car
    • 3
      position
    • 38
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    75%
    4
    25%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    3
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    75%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    100%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more