Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Corse Clienti
1standings

masaharu katsumata

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
7
average points
0
titles
numbers
42.00
points overall
6
race contested
  • 37 in 2022 Coppa Shell AM APAC
    best season for points won
  • 23rd April 2009, Fuji Race-2
    last race
  • 5° in 2022, Coppa Shell AM APAC
    best season
  • 5° in Suzuka Circuit Race-1 2022
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge Japan
  • Nicole Competizione
    team
  • 116
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 5.00
    points

career

10
5
1
16.67%
2
0%
3
0%
4
16.67%
5
33.33%
6
16.67%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
16.67%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
83.33%
retirements
16.67%

personal performance

Wins
16.67%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
