Ferrari Challenge Driver
Masafumi
HIWATASHI
1
standings
Masafumi
HIWATASHI
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
6
average points
0
titles
numbers
24.00
points overall
4
race contested
16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
last race
7° in Fuji Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
European Version
team
129
race number
5
position
24.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
25%
5
50%
6
0%
7
25%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
Car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Suzuka
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Kunihiro
unstoppable
in
Suzuka
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
Suzuka
