    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Louis Prette, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    Louis Prette

    • ITA
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    3
    15.06
    average points
    1
    titles won
    241.00
    points overall
    16
    • 172 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
    • 1° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
    • 1° in Fuji Race-2 2017
    podium finishes
    10 times out of 16
    62.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 16
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 16
    0%

    Wins
    6 times out of 16
    37.5%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 16
    50%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 16
    43.75%

