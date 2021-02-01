    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Leonardo Baccarelli, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Leonardo Baccarelli

    • 1953-07-19
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    3.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    15.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 15 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 1st May 2016, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 18° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Monza Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    3 times out of 4
    75%
    retirements
    1 times out of 4
    25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 4
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 4
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    25%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    25%
    10
    25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    • standings
    • news