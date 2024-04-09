Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
John
Leo
1
standings
John
Leo
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
5.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
11.00
points overall
2
race contested
7th April 2024, Suzuka Race-2
last race
5° in Suzuka Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
CORNES Shiba
team
108
race number
5
position
11.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
50%
6
50%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
13 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Fuji
13 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
Shimoyama
dominate
pole-to-win
victory
11 May
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Shirasaki
win
in
Race
1
at
Fuji
ALL THE NEWS
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
news