Ferrari Challenge Driver
Hendrik
VIOL
1
standings
Hendrik
VIOL
CZE
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
9.00
points overall
2
race contested
16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
last race
9° in Estoril Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Scuderia Praha
team
92
race number
16
position
9.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
21 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Spa 2023
Engstler
claims
championship
title
21 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
Spa-Francorchamps
paddock
17 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Spa 2023
Driver
comments
from
the
Coppa
Shell
Race-2
podium
at
Spa
