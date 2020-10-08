Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    H. Sikkens

    • NED
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    8.57
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    180.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 81 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season
    • 2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • H.R. Owen London
      team
    • 16
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 95.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 21
    57.14%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    20 times out of 21
    95.24%
    retirements
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 21
    14.29%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 21
    14.29%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    14.29%
    2
    19.05%
    3
    23.81%
    4
    14.29%
    5
    9.52%
    6
    4.76%
    7
    4.76%
    8
    4.76%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    4
    5
    3
    2
    1
    1
    1
    0
    0
