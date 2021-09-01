Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Germano SALERNITANO

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    1
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    1.00
    points overall
    1
    race contested
    • 29th August 2021, Nürburgring Race-2
      last race

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Gohm Motorsport BB
      team
    • 71
      race number
    • 19
      position
    • 1.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 1
    100%
    finishes less than 10
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    retirements
    0 times out of 1
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 1
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 1
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
