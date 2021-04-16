Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    Germana TOGNELLA

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    2
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    14.00
    points overall
    7
    race contested
    • 20th June 2021, Circuit Ricardo Tormo Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in Circuit of Spielberg Race-2 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Rossocorsa
      team
    • 168
      race number
    • 19
      position
    • 14.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 7
    28.57%
    finishes less than 10
    4 times out of 7
    57.14%
    retirements
    1 times out of 7
    14.29%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 7
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 7
    0%

    career

