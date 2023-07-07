Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
ですけ
1
standings
Deske
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2013
debut year
8
seasons
career
8.44
average points
0
titles
numbers
219.50
points overall
26
race contested
44.5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
best season for points won
16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
last race
7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
best season
7° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2014
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Japan
Cornes Shiba
team
166
race number
6
position
32.00
points
career
10
5
1
3.85%
2
15.38%
3
26.92%
4
7.69%
5
3.85%
6
7.69%
7
7.69%
8
0%
9
3.85%
10
0%
position
1
4
7
2
1
2
2
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
46.15%
Finishes outside top ten
3.85%
Top ten finishes
76.92%
retirements
19.23%
personal
performance
Wins
3.85%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
7.69%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Suzuka
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Kunihiro
unstoppable
in
Suzuka
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
Suzuka
