    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Davit KAJAIA

    1standings

    Davit KAJAIA

    • GEO
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    2.5
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    5
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 5 in 2024 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 18th October 2024, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 21° in 2024, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Imola Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    50%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    50%
    Top ten finishes
    50%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
