    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Claus Zibrandsten

    • DEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    11.2
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    56.00
    points overall
    5
    race contested
    • 52 in Coppa Shell Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 15th June 2019, Le Mans Race-1
      last race
    • 9° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Spa-Francorchamps Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 5
    60%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 5
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 5
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 5
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 5
    20%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    20%
    3
    40%
    4
    20%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    20%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    1
    2
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    • standings
    • news