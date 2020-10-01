Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Claudio Schiavoni

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.17
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    25.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 20 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 11th April 2021, Autodromo Nazionale Monza Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
      team
    • 102
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 5.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 6
    83.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    16.67%
    7
    33.33%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • News
    • media gallery