    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Christian Kinch

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2010
    debut year
    11
    seasons
    career
    5.88
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    611.00
    points overall
    104
    race contested
    • 105 in 2019 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Portimao Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Formula Racing
      team
    • 128
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 94.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    22 times out of 104
    21.15%
    finishes greater than 10
    16 times out of 104
    15.38%
    finishes less than 10
    81 times out of 104
    77.88%
    retirements
    7 times out of 104
    6.73%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 104
    1.92%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 104
    0.96%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 104
    0%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    1.92%
    2
    7.69%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    13.46%
    5
    8.65%
    6
    9.62%
    7
    17.31%
    8
    4.81%
    9
    2.88%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    8
    12
    14
    9
    10
    18
    5
    3
    0
