    Chris Froggatt, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - GBR
    1standings

    Chris Froggatt

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    13.16
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    460.50
    points overall
    35
    race contested
    • 273 in Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 2° in Valencia Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    23 times out of 35
    65.71%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 35
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    32 times out of 35
    91.43%
    retirements
    2 times out of 35
    5.71%

    personal performance

    Wins
    13 times out of 35
    37.14%
    pole positions
    8 times out of 35
    22.86%
    fastest laps
    11 times out of 35
    31.43%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    37.14%
    2
    25.71%
    3
    2.86%
    4
    8.57%
    5
    0%
    6
    2.86%
    7
    5.71%
    8
    5.71%
    9
    2.86%
    10
    0%
    position
    13
    9
    1
    3
    0
    1
    2
    2
    1
    0
