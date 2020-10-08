Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    Bradley Horstmann

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    10.82
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    422.00
    points overall
    39
    race contested
    • 167 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2019,2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 9° in COTA Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Foreign Cars Italia
      team
    • 5
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 96.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    21 times out of 39
    53.85%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 39
    2.56%
    finishes less than 10
    37 times out of 39
    94.87%
    retirements
    1 times out of 39
    2.56%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 39
    17.95%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 39
    17.95%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 39
    10.26%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    17.95%
    2
    23.08%
    3
    12.82%
    4
    17.95%
    5
    2.56%
    6
    10.26%
    7
    7.69%
    8
    0%
    9
    5.13%
    10
    0%
    position
    7
    9
    5
    7
    1
    4
    3
    0
    2
    0
