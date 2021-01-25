    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Bo Song, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - CHN
    1standings

    Bo Song

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    5.96
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    143.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 76 in 2015 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 18th September 2016, Singapore Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2015,2016, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 8° in Shanghai Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 24
    20.83%
    finishes greater than 10
    7 times out of 24
    29.17%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 24
    66.67%
    retirements
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    8.33%
    3
    12.5%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    0%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    4.17%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    2
    3
    2
    0
    2
    2
    3
    1
    0
