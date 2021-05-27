Auto
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Ange
BARDE
1
standings
Ange
BARDE
FRA
country
ferrari challenge
2001
debut year
8
seasons
career
20.92
average points
4
titles won
numbers
1485.00
points overall
71
race contested
12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
last race
5° in Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps 2001
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
SF Côte d'Azur Cannes
team
2
race number
4
position
103.00
points
driver
results
podium finishes
47 times out of 71
66.2%
finishes greater than 10
4 times out of 71
5.63%
finishes less than 10
65 times out of 71
91.55%
retirements
2 times out of 71
2.82%
personal
performance
Wins
23 times out of 71
32.39%
pole positions
1 times out of 71
1.41%
fastest laps
3 times out of 71
4.23%
career
30
20
10
1
32.39%
2
22.54%
3
11.27%
4
8.45%
5
5.63%
6
4.23%
7
1.41%
8
1.41%
9
2.82%
10
1.41%
position
23
16
8
6
4
3
1
1
2
1
2
auto
Ferrari
488
Challenge
Evo
Discover more
3
4
media gallery
