    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Ange BARDE

    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2001
    debut year
    8
    seasons
    career
    20.92
    average points
    4
    titles won
    numbers
    1485.00
    points overall
    71
    race contested
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in Circuit National de Spa-Francorchamps 2001
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • SF Côte d'Azur Cannes
      team
    • 2
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 103.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    47 times out of 71
    66.2%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 71
    5.63%
    finishes less than 10
    65 times out of 71
    91.55%
    retirements
    2 times out of 71
    2.82%

    personal performance

    Wins
    23 times out of 71
    32.39%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 71
    1.41%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 71
    4.23%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    32.39%
    2
    22.54%
    3
    11.27%
    4
    8.45%
    5
    5.63%
    6
    4.23%
    7
    1.41%
    8
    1.41%
    9
    2.82%
    10
    1.41%
    position
    23
    16
    8
    6
    4
    3
    1
    1
    2
    1
