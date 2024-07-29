Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Alvaro
José
TRINDADE
RAMOS
1
standings
Alvaro
José
TRINDADE
RAMOS
POR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.6
average points
0
titles
numbers
6
points overall
10
race contested
28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
last race
10° in Balaton Race-2 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
team
150
race number
296 Challenge
Car
14
position
6
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
10%
9
0%
10
10%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
80%
Top ten finishes
20%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
19 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
01 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Eight
499P
Modificatas
at
Paul
Ricard
28 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
of
Race-2
winners
at
Paul
Ricard
standings
car
news