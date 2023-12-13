Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge UK

    Donington

    20-21 July 2024
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      GILBERT YATES
      Charles Hurst
      P
      2
      ANDREW MORROW
      Andrew MORROW
      P
      3
      PRANAV VANGALA
      HR Owen
      P
      4
      LEE FROST
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      5
      HAYMANDHRA PILLAI
      Jardine Colchester
      P
      1
      ROBERT REES
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      2
      STEVE DOPSON
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      PRANAV VANGALA
      HR Owen
      P
      3
      HAYMANDHRA PILLAI
      Jardine Colchester
      P
      4
      GILBERT YATES
      Charles Hurst
      P
      5
      MIKE DEWHIRST
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      6
      PETER HUNTER
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
      7
      GARY REDMAN
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      8
      STEVEN DOPSON
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      9
      DARREN HOWELL
      JCT600 Leeds
      S
      10
      ROBERT REES
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      NC
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      The Donington Park circuit is in the English countryside, not far from Derby and Nottingham.
      Ferrari Challenge UK

      Nestling on gentle slopes that form a sort of natural amphitheatre, and in the shadow of Donington Castle, the track boasts a venerable tradition in the history of British and international motor racing. First built in 1931, a few years it later it was modified to host car races along with the motorcycle ones already held there.

      The track features some very technically demanding sections: a succession of fast turns, often banked, really puts vehicles and drivers to the test. The first deceleration point, at Redgate corner, is tricky but is an excellent place to attempt a pass. Then, the Old Hairpin and McLean's corner are two tricky turns requiring an extremely accurate trajectory.

      The braking at the 'esses' and the Melbourne hairpin also offer the chance to attack opponents. Overall, Donington is an 'old-fashioned' circuit, offering plenty in the way of entertainment for both public and drivers.

      Ferrari Challenge
      Turns
      • LocationCastle DoningtonUK
      • Race Distance4020 m
      • Race Time30 minutes