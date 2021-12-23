Logo Content

    25-26 June 2022

    DONINGTON

    Ferrari Challenge UK
      • LocationCastle DoningtonUK
      • Race Distance4020 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      RESULTS

      Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      3
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      P
      4
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      5
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Leeds
      S
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      7
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      8
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      9
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      10
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S

      Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P
      2
      HAN SIKKENS
      HR Owen London
      P
      3
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      P
      4
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      5
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      HR Owen London
      P
      6
      JASON AMBROSE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      S
      7
      STUART MARSTON
      Maranello Sales
      S
      8
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      9
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Leeds
      S
      10
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      HR Owen London
      S
      11
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      12
      OLIVER KILBRIDE
      Carrs Ferrari
      P
      13
      DAVE DAVIDSON
      Stratstone Manchester
      S
