continued growth

The top vehicles in the Prancing Horse's recent history of GT success are back on track thanks to the Club Competizioni GT, an initiative launched in 2019 by Ferrari, which continued its growth in 2020. In the four events that preceded the Finali Mondiali, guests taking part in the programme had the chance to try their hand at tracks that showcase both the handling and the dynamics of vehicles, namely Road Atlanta, Suzuka, Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard. The Club Competizioni GT initiative is carving out an increasingly significant place for itself among Ferrari track events.