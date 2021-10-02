Swift wins the championship in the final race at Oulton Park

Swift wins the championship title as de Zille takes another win in the Trofeo Pirelli class, with Paul Simmerson securing second in the Coppa Shell, in a drama-filled race.

Trofeo Pirelli. Wet conditions for today’s qualifying put H. Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) on pole, with an impressive time of 1:49.605. All the drivers opted for wet tyres for the race, with some standing water on the track and spots of rain. Sikkens lead the race from start to finish similar to his performance in the opening race of the season. James Swift (Dick Lovett Swindon) managed to hold off Lucky Khera to gain the points he needed to win the Trofeo Pirelli Championship. Khera pushed Swift all the way to the final lap but unfortunately spun in his attempt to win the Championship. Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) secured his second podium of the weekend, finishing third in the final race of the season. Sikkens also claimed the fastest lap of the race (1:50.103).