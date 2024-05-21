Rees and Dopson discuss their Ferrari Challenge UK experience

Robert Rees and Steven Dopson are both competitors in the Coppa Shell category of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, representing the Dick Lovett Swindon team. What sets them apart is their experience in the British series: Rees is in his second year, while Dopson is in his debut season.
The two drivers exchange their thoughts, and Rees reassures his teammate about the significance of their coach’s help and advice, which will become more and more apparent with each successive race. Both are enjoying the environment they have found and highlight their passion for engines and, naturally, for Ferrari.