Race-1 winners’ comments at Paul Ricard

The first day of racing at the French Le Castellet circuit featured exciting and close contests in all classes. Giacomo Altoè won the Trofeo Pirelli race with an authoritative performance: “It wasn’t an easy race, especially with tyre management in the heat. But I’m delighted with the victory and hope for a repeat tomorrow.” Home driver Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) triumphed in the Coppa Shell, proudly commenting on his victory and adding some thoughts about the Olympic Games that have just opened in Paris.

Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) expressed his happiness after an excellent day. Thanks to an outstanding start, he stayed among the drivers in the main Trofeo Pirelli class and secured another win in the Am.

Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), the Coppa Shell Am winner, emphasised the beauty of the “very technical” Paul Ricard circuit and praised the outstanding qualities of the Ferrari 296 Challenge.

Finally, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) enjoyed another triumphant day in the Trofeo Pirelli 488, celebrating pole position and victory with the fastest lap. With this, the Italian is a step closer to winning the title.