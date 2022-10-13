Pin: ‘pocket rocket’ toasts Ferrari Challenge Europe

Fuchsia pink was the dominant colour at the end of the race, extending from the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo’s livery to the T-shirts worn by the entire Scuderia Niki – Iron Lynx team. The T-shirt had been kept top secret, waiting to be displayed at Mugello to celebrate Doriane Pin’s title win. The eighteen-year-old Frenchwoman is the new Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe champion in her second season in the Prancing Horse one-make series.

Party at Mugello. The party kicked off at the end of the season’s penultimate round, held in Tuscany, ahead of it conclusion at the Finali Mondiali at Imola from 25 to 31 October. “I’m very proud to be able to wear this shirt”, said Pin immediately after the podium ceremony for Race-2, in which the French driver finished third. This result mathematically clinched the 2022 title. “We won this trophy and achieved the goal we had set ourselves: I have to thank the entire team.”

The ‘pocket rocket’. Doriane Pin, jokingly known in her garage as ‘The Pocket Rocket’ because of her stature, frequently repeats the words ‘team’ and ‘group’ in her statements. “I’m proud to have picked up the baton from my teammate Michelle Gatting who won this championship in 2021”. After her success in Italy, the young champion confesses: “I’ll remember the Mugello weekend for life because of the win, but I admit that all the races won this year will remain in my heart. But the one at Silverstone, on a track I love, might remain the memory I treasure the most”.

A golden season. As the 2022 season draws to a close, Pin is enjoying success in the Ferrari Challenge. This year saw the French driver participate in other races with Ferrari. In the FIA WEC, she debuted in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class, and in the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS she participated in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Here, on the track set in the Ardennes Forest, in partnership with Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy and Gatting herself, she claimed a historic victory in the Gold Cup class, the first-ever GT win by a female crew. “This year, I enjoyed myself. I grew as a driver and a person”, commented Pin. I’m happy to have shared this journey with the entire team”.

With the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli trophy in her cabinet, Doriane looks to the future with dreams and goals to achieve. “The car I used in the one-make series helped me to improve my skills because the downforce isn’t excessive, and all the competitors race with a similar car, where the individual team’s set-up can’t make a huge difference. My short-term goals? I want to win the Finali Mondiali at Imola”.