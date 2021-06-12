Grids Set for Final Races of Homestead Weekend

After a long night of racing on Friday, the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series were back at it this morning at Homestead-Miami Speedway, working to set their best laps as the season ticks over to its second half.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his unbeaten streak at the head of the Trofeo Pirelli category, securing pole with a 1:25.023. It was an excellent time, but warmer temperatures and higher humidity certainly slowed MacNeil and also opened the door for Dave Muisal (Ferrari of Lake Forest) to close to within two tenths of a second, good for second overall and also the pole position in Trofeo Pirelli AM1. He was followed by Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) who continued his uptick in performance from Friday’s activity, qualifying third overall and just two further tenths back. Rounding out the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category was Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) who only managed a 1:26.116 and will certainly look to move forwards in this afternoon’s race. In Trofeo Pirelli AM2, Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) took the pole, a continuation of his surge through the field in yesterday’s race, though he was closely trailed by yesterdays’ race winner, Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario), who was less than a tenth of a second back. Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) rounded out the top three.

Coppa Shell. Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) came back after a disappointing race 1 with an emphatic pole position for race 2, leading his chief championship rival, Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) by four tenths at the end of the session. Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) rounded out the top three, but was a bit off the pace of the leading two, stopping the clock at a 1:27.160. In the AM category, John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) led all challengers with a dominant 1:27.206, leading his nearest challenger, Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) by six tenths of a second. Franck Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) rounded out the top three, but it was a close fought affair between him and Cawley with Ruimy missing out on the second spot by just two tenths.