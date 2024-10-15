Final round at Imola for Club Competizioni GT

During the Finali Mondiali, the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola will also host the final leg of the Club Competizioni GT 2024 season. This exclusive programme is designed for clients who wish to experience the thrill of driving on the track with production-derived models that have taken part in races over the past 30 years.

The Imola leg will mark the conclusion of an international calendar that began in Italy at Mugello in March and has featured iconic circuits around the world, spanning America (Laguna Seca in the United States), Europe (including Balaton in Hungary, making its debut in this programme, Portimão in Portugal, and Nürburgring in Germany), and the Far East (Suzuka in Japan).

Over 25 cars will be showcased along the 4.909-metre Romagna track. The entry list includes models such as the 488 GT Modificata, the 488 GT3, the 458 Italia GT3, the 550 GT, the F430 GT, and the 458 Italia GTE. These cars have shaped the sporting history of the Maranello manufacturer over the past three decades. For instance, the 458 Italia GT3, with its V8 engine, 4498 cm³ displacement, and 540 HP power output, has claimed many victories on circuits worldwide since 2011 and is a four-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.