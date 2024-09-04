Ferrari Racing Days: the key Club Competizioni GT players at the Nürburgring

The Ferrari Racing Days, which this weekend will be hosted at the iconic Nürburgring circuit in Germany, will also see the extraordinary models racing in Club Competizioni GT on the track. The exclusive programme from the Maranello-based manufacturer brings together the Prancing Horse models that have made Gran Turismo racing history over the past 30 years.

There will be 15 client-driven cars on the track in the six sessions (four 90-minute and two 240-minute) scheduled between Wednesday 5 and Monday 9 September. Several 488 GT3s and 488 GT Modificatas will be present, as well as an F430 GT and a 296 GT3, the latest from the Ferrari manufacturer.

Making its debut in 2023 on the Daytona circuit, the 296 GT3 takes up the values of its road-going “sister” car, the 296 GTB, albeit with substantial mechanical and aerodynamic modifications – the six-cylinder engine, for example, has been de-hybridised compared to the road version – thanks to the work and experience achieved in international competition. A versatile car, it was developed with the needs of gentleman drivers in mind, both those who aim to win and those who relish racing on the track.

It was on the German track that the 296 GT3 achieved an extraordinary success in May 2023, winning the 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the first time in Ferrari’s history; the same model also won the 24 Hours at Daytona in January 2024, bringing the Prancing Horse back to success in the prestigious American marathon ten years after the last time.