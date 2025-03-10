Perrina Reclaims Victory, Green Sweeps at Sonoma

Sunday saw the stacked Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell fields fight for position after the Ferrari 296 Challenge racecars took their first turns of the year on Saturday. Following the weekend, it is evident that each of the four class championships will be hotly contested as the year goes on.

Trofeo Pirelli. Massimo Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) executed a flawless race on Sunday to capture the first 296 Challenge Trofeo Pirelli victory of his career. The youngster narrowly missed his inaugural win on Saturday if not for a jump start penalty, but Perrina made sure to race without error en route to success in Race 2.

Perrina finished by more than six seconds ahead of last year’s class champion, Dylan Medler (The Collection) in second and by more than 20 seconds ahead of series newcomer Johnny Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) in third.

Brad Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) emerged victorious in Trofeo Pirelli Am for the second time of the weekend, albeit with a little luck on Sunday. Fauvre ran second behind leader Ofir Levy (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) who slowed and ran off-track with 10 minutes remaining in the race.

Fauvre quickly passed for the lead and eventual win, although Michael Mathes (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) ran his fastest laps of the race trying to close the gap from second place. Ultimately, Mathes remained runner-up with Eric Pan (Ferrari Beverly Hills) finishing third.