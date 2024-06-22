It was a scorching day in southern Spain for the first Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli
Europe races at the Jerez circuit. We heard from the winners after close and thrilling
contests. For Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), on his third consecutive victory, “It is a
great joy; the race was by no means easy. Let’s carry on like this”. Hendrik Viol (Scuderia
Praha Racing), the Trofeo Pirelli Am winner, also emphasised the race’s great intensity
because of the heat and thanked the team for the setup and strategy.
“It was a wonderful contest with Manuela”, said Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), winner of
the Coppa Shell, who thanked the team for the car’s preparation.
It was an “extraordinary day” for Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), who won
the race with the best lap time and pole position.
Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) also expressed great satisfaction, celebrating his
fourth win of the season with friends and family and thanking his coach and friend Stefano
Gai.