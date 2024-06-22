Altoè and Hassid win first race in Jerez

Trofeo Pirelli. Giacomo Altoè, with the Ferrari 296 Challenge number 2, secured his third consecutive victory. After defending pole position in the early laps, he kept his closest pursuers at bay even after the Safety Car, which was deployed because of an off-track incident involving an Am class driver who escaped unhurt. Altoè crossed the finish line first with the fastest time of 1’43”697, following a qualifying time of 1’41”470. The contest behind Giacomo Altoè saw the young Hungarian driver Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) come out on top, finishing second after Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) was relegated to third place because of a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits.

Hendrik Viol prevailed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am after a thrilling race with 134 overtakes, thus increasing his lead in the overall standings. Herbert Geiss (Maranello Motors) took second place and achieved his first podium finish ahead of Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing), with a 5-second penalty for exceeding track limits. Poleman Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport) finished fifth, after suffering a drive-through penalty for an incorrect starting alignment.



