Race-2 winners’ comments at Balaton

On a finally sun-kissed Balaton circuit, the second day of racing saw tight challenges and dramatic twists, which we can relive through the winners’ comments.

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Giacomo Altoè expressed his complete satisfaction with two victories, two fastest laps, and one pole position: “A perfect weekend,” he commented. “A good race,” said Marco Zanasi, winner of the Trofeo Pirelli Am, admitting he was a little lucky when the then leader withdrew, opening the way for him to win.

The Coppa Shell featured the first Ferrari Challenge triumph for Andreas Ritzi, who emotionally thanked “the entire team and coach Domenico Schiattarella.” Zois Skrimpias was practically lost for words after his second Coppa Shell Am triumph of the season: “This is the most beautiful victory, the culmination of great work by the team.”

Fabrizio Fontana celebrated his birthday in the best possible way with two victories: “An unforgettable day and thanks to Ferrari for these moments.”