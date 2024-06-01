Altoè and Nussbaumer win first race at Balaton

Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell drove the new Ferrari 296 Challenge to victory on the first day’s racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, hosted for the first time at the Balaton Park Circuit, south-west of Budapest. The Hungarian track also saw victories for Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Coppa Shell Am, while Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) was the winning driver in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo class.

The second round of the Prancing Horse single-make series, which concludes with Sunday’s races, will be attended by Nicklas Nielsen, Official Ferrari Driver and 2018 continental series champion, who will act as Race Advisor. In a fortnight, Nielsen will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the Maranello manufacturer’s Hypercar 499P.