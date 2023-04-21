Ferrari Challenge Europe at Misano for round two

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe arrives in Italy for the season’s second round this weekend, held at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli,” where the one-make series returns after the 2020 Finali Mondiali. 46 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars will line up at Misano Adriatico, with the drivers looking for repeat performances or comebacks after their debut in Valencia at the end of March.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Ferrari Challenge’s main class already has its star performer in Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili), who recorded a clean sweep in Spain with two race wins and two pole positions, breaking the lap record on the Valencia track. Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition), third and second in the first round, and the young Thomas Fleming (HR Owen) and Szymon Ładniak (Gohm – Scuderia GT), who did well on their debut with a podium finish each, will try to break the young man from Salento’s domination. Also making his season debut will be former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport), who appeared in some rounds in 2022, as well as Rocco Mazzola (Radicci Automobili – Best Lap), Josef Král (Scuderia Praha) and Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who will make the series even more compelling.

Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) is the man to beat in the Am class. Having recorded a clean sweep on Iberian soil, he will have to fend off the attacks of, among others, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey), and Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham), who performed very well in the first round.

Coppa Shell. After a victory and a second place apiece at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing) and Manuela Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) will repeat at Misano the exciting challenge of the season opener. Behind them, there are plenty of contenders for victory, starting with Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), twice on the bottom step of the podium in Spain, Willem van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm – Scuderia GT) and Roger Grouwels (Kroymans - Race Art), who sealed the world title in this class in 2020 on this circuit.

The always exciting Coppa Shell Am ranking is still open, with many contenders for the final victory and Kirk Baerwaldt (Kessel Racing) leading the provisional overall standings thanks to two third places on his debut.

Programme. After Friday’s tests and free practice, the clock starts ticking on Saturday at 9 a.m. for Coppa Shell Race-1 qualifying and at 9.30 a.m. for the Am class, while Trofeo Pirelli qualifying sets off at 10.05 a.m. The green light for the first round of the Coppa Shell is at 2 p.m. and for the Trofeo Pirelli at 5.15 p.m. Both are 30-minute races. On Sunday 23rd, the programme is identical for qualifying, with the Coppa Shell at 9 a.m., the Coppa Shell Am at 9.30 a.m. and the Trofeo Pirelli at 10.05 a.m. Coppa Shell Race-2 sets off at 2 p.m., while the second Trofeo Pirelli outing kicks off at 3.15 p.m. (all times are local).

Qualifying and the races will be broadcast live, free of charge and with English-language commentary, at live.ferrari.com and on the “Ferrari” YouTube channel. The round at Misano will also be widely covered on television via the Sky platform, which will broadcast all races live in Italy on Saturday and Sunday on channel 207 (Sky Sport F1). In the United Kingdom, the Sky Sports F1 channel will follow the races on Saturday live and the races on Sunday with a slight delay, as will the Sky Sport F1 channel in Germany.