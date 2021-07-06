Ferrari Challenge Completes Fourth Round of North American Championship

The North American competitors of the Ferrari Challenge championship completed their fourth round under the heat and humidity of South Florida at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With over forty cars entered in the weekend and drivers joined by hundreds of guests, family members and clients, the drivers revelled in a weekend that brought the series one step closer to a thrilling conclusion.





Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) continued his inexorable march towards perfection with another overall win in Trofeo Pirelli on Saturday. In a lights-to flag win, MacNeil was only troubled briefly in the opening moments as Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) showed good pace early in the thirty minute contest. At the end, however, it was not enough and MacNeil eased away to a thirteen second margin at the end. Workman, however continued to run second overall and ultimately won the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 category, besting Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) and Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) in third. In AM2, Justin Wetherill carried on from a strong qualifying session to earn the win and third overall. He led Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) who finished second and third respectively.



