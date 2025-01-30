Ferrari Challenge Australasia ready for Round 1 at Mount Panorama

The inaugural Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia championship is set to launch in spectacular style at Mount Panorama this weekend as part of the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hour race meeting.

The world-renowned racetrack will host a thrilling season opener over two days, from January 31 to February 1, and showcase the dynamic capability of the latest Ferrari Challenge racing cars around the iconic 6.2km circuit. Competitors will vie for victory in three categories: Trofeo Pirelli Australasia and Coppa Shell Australasia for Ferrari 296 Challenge drivers based on their level of experience, and Trofeo Pirelli 488 Australasia for those racing the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

Round 1 of the five-events season sees 16 competitors line up on the grid, including graduates from the successful Passione Ferrari Club Challenge series that has run in Australia over the last three years. Further entrants include passionate and experienced newcomers and international entrants from Japan and Europe.

The challenge of racing at Mount Panorama promises to deliver a spectacular start for the inaugural Regional series as Ferrari Challenge Australasia competitors take on one of the world’s most revered and celebrated circuits. Fans at the track and around the world will witness the thrill of racing with Ferrari as each driver looks to secure an early advantage in the series.

Ferrari Challenge Australasia marks an exciting new chapter for the Maranello Marque’s motorsport, becoming the first Ferrari Challenge series to launch in the Southern Hemisphere. It joins a strong lineup of global Ferrari Challenge championships including the international series Europe and North America, and the regional series United Kingdom and Japan.

The season. Following Bathurst, the 2025 Australasian series will visit Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Sydney Motorsport Park and Shell V-Power Motorsport Park. Each venue promises exhilarating racing along with the opportunity for fans to experience Ferrari’s racing DNA up close.

The schedule. Ferrari Challenge Australasia will follow the proven format of Ferrari championships worldwide. On Friday, 31 January, after practice from 7.55 a.m., qualifying (from 11.30 a.m.) for Race 1, staged from 3.05 p.m.; on Saturday, 1 February, after qualifying, from 11.35 a.m., staged Race 2, from 3.20 p.m. (times indicated are local, AEDT).

All qualifying and race sessions will be available to livestream in Australia and internationally via YouTube and the 7 Network. The final race on Saturday will also be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo.