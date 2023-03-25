Driver comments from the Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 podium at Valencia

The heat certainly proved to be a key factor on the opening day of the new Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe season, held at the Valencia track in Spain. Despite the high temperatures, the Trofeo Pirelli drivers did not hold back, all to the benefit of a thrilling show.

Eliseo Donno, winner of Trofeo Pirelli: ‘I like the Valencia track a lot, also because it reminds me so much of the karting tracks where you can cut across a lot on the kerbs. I wish to thank the team for all their work during free practice and testing. I hope this is the first win of many in this beautiful championship.’

Thomas Fleming, second in Trofeo Pirelli: ‘It was a beautiful race. It went very well. Despite some technical difficulties with the on-board computer and starting from the final place with a lot of traffic, I managed to make up a lot of positions. I must thank my parents, FF Corse who believed in me and gave me this chance. To be on the podium for me is really special.’

Max Mugelli, third in Trofeo Pirelli: ‘It was a very demanding race because of the heat, even though it is only March; especially for the tyres, particularly the rear ones. When I saw Fleming coming, I preferred to settle for third, I didn't want to make things worse and risk losing the podium. I must admit that I am satisfied: I got this result, despite having participated in only four races last year, without any testing before Valencia. Not to mention that my rivals are much younger... Joking aside, I still feel competitive, and I think that race by race I will be able to improve my feelings with the car. I’m happy for me, for the team and for the supporters. Tomorrow, in Race 2, we will try to repeat the result.’



Franz Engstler, winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am: