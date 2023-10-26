Driver comments from the Race 1-podium at Mugello

Thrilling challenges on the rain-soaked asphalt for the first of the two races of the seventh and final round of the Ferrari Challenge North America before the date at the Finali Mondiali. Here are the remarks from the drivers who graced the podium at Mugello.
Matt Kurzejewski, Trofeo Pirelli winner
Roberto Perrina, Trofeo Pirelli runner-up: “I am satisfied with the result even if it is always preferable to finish first. I had the speed to win and I waited for a mistake from my opponent, which however didn’t materialise. I preferred not to attack so as not to take any risks. My goal was to reach the finish line to accumulate points towards the team standings. I am very happy with the work that the mechanics did to prepare the car: it was perfect.”
Dylan Medler, Trofeo Pirelli third place: “The track was slippery and dried out little by little, but late in the race: for that reason, for much of the time it was difficult to control the car or overtake. Now let’s think about Race-2: we’ll try again tomorrow.”
Brian Cook, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner
Omar Balkissoon, Trofeo Pirelli Am runner-up: “Tackling the Ferrari Challenge means pushing beyond your limits. It makes you think differently because the level of competition is very high. I like racing in this championship where I always learn something new. Mugello is a fantastic place to have fun.”
Tony Davis, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a tough race, with a lot of traffic especially in the initial stages, with a lot of confusion and for this reason it was difficult to go fast. But the Mugello track is incredible! The championship is also incredible”.
Cameron Root, Coppa Shell winner
David Voronin, Coppa Shell runner-up: “An intense race: I love it when races are so energetic, I really enjoyed it. I had a great start, I was fighting for the championship, but now that the title has been awarded, I will try to get second place in the standings. The track is fantastic, it’s similar to Sonoma: the best you could ask for.”
Sureel Choksi, Coppa Shell third place: “An exciting race, the first lap was particularly tricky because there was a lot of traffic on the track, which is why after the start I only thought about not coming into contact with my rivals and staying on the track . In the end it was a race that was a lot of fun.”
Lance Cawley, Coppa Shell Am winner
Roger Monteforte, Coppa Shell Am runner-up: “It is an honour and a dream to race on this circuit, one of the most iconic in the world, in one of the greatest nations in the world, especially when it comes to motorsport. The first stages of the race were really difficult where there were numerous contacts and a lot of traffic. I drove carefully and managed to avoid possible collisions. On the restart after the Safety Car I managed to occupy second place and then maintain it until the end. A phenomenal race!”.
Lisa Clark, Coppa Shell Am third place: “It was tough as we went from a wet to a dry track, so I concentrated on maintaining fourth place which eventually became third, a position that allowed me to win the title.”