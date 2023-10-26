Driver comments from the Race 1-podium at Mugello

Roberto Perrina, Trofeo Pirelli runner-up: “I am satisfied with the result even if it is always preferable to finish first. I had the speed to win and I waited for a mistake from my opponent, which however didn’t materialise. I preferred not to attack so as not to take any risks. My goal was to reach the finish line to accumulate points towards the team standings. I am very happy with the work that the mechanics did to prepare the car: it was perfect.”



Dylan Medler, Trofeo Pirelli third place: “The track was slippery and dried out little by little, but late in the race: for that reason, for much of the time it was difficult to control the car or overtake. Now let’s think about Race-2: we’ll try again tomorrow.”

Brian Cook, Trofeo Pirelli Am winner

