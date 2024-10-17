Driver comments from the Ferrari Challenge Europe Race-1 at Imola

The first races of the final round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe took place at the Imola circuit, where the Finali Mondiali Ferrari is underway, with unpredictable weather and a wet track. We spoke to the winners after the podium ceremony. In the Trofeo Pirelli, victory in the rain went to Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa), who described it as “a really difficult race.”
In the Trofeo Pirelli Am race, which secured Claus Zibrandtsen the 2024 title, Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) emerged victorious, saying: “Our goal was to win, and we achieved it, I am very happy.”
A first win in the Coppa Shell for Poland's Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich), who thanked the team for the car and tyre management, calling it “a fantastic race.”
Andrzej Lewandowski (Autohaus Ulrich), who crossed the line first in Race-1 of the Coppa Shell, was later disqualified following a decision by the race director, as his car was found not to comply with the technical regulations of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024. The win was therefore awarded to Ernst Kirchmayr (Kessel Racing), with Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team) in second and Hassid in thirdIn Coppa Shell Am, the win went to Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), who emphasised that “it was a tough race. The Imola circuit is extraordinary.”
Sven Schömer (Ferrari Katowice), winner of the Trofeo Pirelli 488, also praised the tyre choice in the tricky, damp track conditions.